KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

New Program Helps Paradise Residents Rebuild With Wildfire Prepared Homes

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 ( JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images))

Homeowners In Paradise Rebuild With Wildlife Prepared Homes

A Paradise homeowner is one of the first to get her home fire proofed.  It's part of a program that helps residents who lost homes during the 2018 Camp Fire pay for safety improvements.
Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Fire Trustee For PG&E Fund Steps Down

The trustee for a more than $13-billion-dollar fund set up to compensate Pacific Gas and Electric wildfire victims is stepping down.  Retired Judge John K. Trotter has overseen the "Fire Victim Trust" for the past two years, but next week he leaves the post.
Reporter:   Dan Brekke, KQED

Legislators Vote Against Plan To  Divest Public Pension Funds From Fossil Fuels

California’s public pension systems won’t have to divest their funds from fossil fuels anytime soon.  A bill that would have forced the funds to sell their oil and gas holdings by the end of the decade died in the state assembly this week.
Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW

LA City Council Deciding Whether Or Not To Lift Rental Moratorium 

Los Angeles renters may have to start paying back payments owed for rent during the pandemic now that the LA City Council is considering reversing measures that protected renters for the past two years.
Reporter:  David Wagner, KPCC

 

Sponsored

 