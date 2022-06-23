Immigrant Detainees Strike Over Working Conditions, California Regulators Investigate

KQED is not using the full names of complainants, who have requested anonymity from Cal/OSHA during its investigation because they fear retaliation during detention.

The agency, which declined to comment on its inspection, has six months to issue citations if any violations are found.

A California bill enacted last year, AB 263, clarifies that private operators of immigrant detention centers must follow all state occupational health and safety regulations and public health orders.

Vladimir, who was included in the complaint, said he developed a persistent cough and shortness of breath while working at Golden State Annex. He said X-ray images revealed a dark spot in one of his lungs, but it remains undiagnosed. He fears it is connected to exposure to mold.

Breathing mold spores can lead to asthma, respiratory infections, cough and difficulty breathing, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“I am afraid because my lung has been impacted. I have problems breathing,” the father of five said in Spanish. “The dust and mold are bad for our health and unfortunately, we are in a place where it feels that they don’t care about our health.”

The GEO Group responds

A spokesperson for GEO said the company strongly rejects the allegations while also denying a strike is taking place.

“Our ICE Processing Centers, including the Golden State Annex, are maintained in accordance with all applicable federal sanitation standards, with or without the contributions of Voluntary Work Program participants,” the spokesman said in a statement. “Choosing not to participate in a voluntary program cannot constitute a labor strike.”