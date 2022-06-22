California Firefighters Dealing With Mental Health Crisis On The Job

More And More California Firefighters Dealing With Trauma While On The Job

Cal Fire is not only dealing with an increasing amount of wildfires across California, but many of its firefighters are facing their own mental health crisis. An investigation by CalMatters looked at the trauma these firefighters are facing and how it's affecting fire crews across the state.

Guest: Julie Cart, Reporter, CalMatters

CARE Court Plan Moves Forward

Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to compel severely mentally ill Californians into treatment has cleared its latest legislative hurdle, despite concerns from civil liberties advocates. The CARE Court proposal is now headed to its next committee hearing in Sacramento.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED