Morning Report

Legislators Announce Committee To Investigate High Gas Prices

KQED News Staff
Driver filling up gas in the Bay Area
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Lawmakers Push To Investigate What's Behind Gas Price Hike

California has the highest gasoline prices in the country. Now, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers is investigating whether price gouging by energy companies is the biggest factor.
Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio 

Cal Fire Has Shirked Many Responsibilities When It Comes To Preventing Catastrophic Fires 

Cal Fire responds to thousands of fires every year, often at great risk to firefighters. That’s earned the agency a heroic image in the public’s eye. But Cal Fire is also responsible for work that helps prevent catastrophic fire damage, and an investigation by the California Newsroom has found that the agency has failed to meet many of those responsibilities.
Guest: Danielle Venton, KQED

