Vincent Chin's Death 40 Years Later: Advocate Mabel Teng says Uniting Black and Asian Communities Key for Justice

Take us to the 1970s, to give us an idea of the activism in the Asian American community before Chin's death. Would you say that some of the early efforts to organize in Asian American communities you were involved in, were any of them inspired by the social justice movements that were happening in the previous decade?

Oh, definitely. So people who introduced me to Chinatown, they were older, part of the social justice movement. They were part of the war against poverty. Back then, but I was kind of like the young ones being mentored and being taught by these older activists. So some of them already kind of have a consciousness of working with African Americans and the Black Power movement at that time. But I was just cutting my teeth.

Do you remember where you were when you heard Vincent Chin was killed?

It was in a newspaper, and I was in San Francisco by then. I was the co-chair of the Chinese Progressive Association here and what I was working on the immigrant rights movement. President Ronald Reagan came into office, and working with him was so clearly in my mind, Congressman (Romano) Mazzoli and Senator (Alan) Simpson, they proposed to eliminate family immigration by cutting off brothers and sisters. They said brothers and sisters are not a core part of the American family. And then if you look at the stats, it's the Asians, the Chinese, the Filipinos, we're using most “fifth preference” (nominating brothers or sisters) to bring their family over. So I became a champion to oppose the bill and I was in coalition with a whole bunch of people.

So when word came that Vincent Chin was killed, I think we were devastated. But a lot of Asians were going through this, like we want to live the “American dream,” right? So a lot of the parents were encouraging the kids to be professional, to be doctors, into accounting. 'Don't cause trouble, and don't bring grief to the family and be like a model for the family.' So a lot of Asians did not share our activism.

So the immigration write-in campaign did not spread like wildfire even though it was in the self-interest of Asians to fight. But then when the Vincent Chen killing came, it really changed it.

Tell me more about the emotional and political fallout at the time.

When we heard the news that Vincent Chin was killed, a professional person, American born, I remember I was just lost. It wasn't like he was a working-class, like immigrant who spoke with an accent, but he was accomplished. He was a well-liked Asian guy. And how could he be killed? I mean, if he could be killed, we could all be killed, right? So that was the first shell shock. I think the other shell shock was when we heard the killers went through a trial, a so-called speedy trial, and the judge gave a sentence of $3,000 fine and three years of probation to the two killers in the brutal killing. So I think that gross miscarriage of justice was what whipped the entire Asian-American community into action.

Why was it so important and how helpful was it to have the Rainbow Coalition come together to have different ethnic groups come and join with each other to push back against that injustice?

I think the Rainbow Coalition experience to me is a whole different realm. It's like me getting a first-hand education from African American leaders, Civil Rights leaders and just people like me. If we turn off the light, we all look alike. We all feel alike. So Jesse Jackson took me to his hometown, took me to his church. It was a whole different experience. I already could feel his commitment to Vincent Chin and Mrs. Chin. For nine years of our struggle, he stayed with us. He worked with us. So when he took me and other Asians in the Rainbow, we learned so much from African-Americans, right? I mean, I would never have known the story about Emmett Till. Never. I think we actually influenced Jesse Jackson as much as he influenced us. And he always talked about it.

Taking it back to San Francisco, how do you think it shaped activism in San Francisco that moment, Vincent Chin and the coalitions that formed then?

I think it transformed San Francisco. It raised the bar of organizing to a whole new level in San Francisco. I remember after Reverend Jackson came to San Francisco to meet with us at Cameron House, organizations started to work together. We are not well known for working together for many years. At that time, you have the Chinese Progressive Association, the Asian Law Caucus, Cameron House and American Citizens for Justice. These organizations started working together.

Can you speak to how useful it has been to have those connections formed and to have them persist throughout San Francisco's history?

People in Chinatown working with each other empowered the entire community. But when Chinatown worked in unison with other races and other ethnicities and other groups, it's empowering for everyone. So I think our charge moving forward is to come out of our own silos.

I think in the last few years with that white supremacist in the White House, people were looking for ways to survive, looking for new ways to organize. But I think some of us realize we already got the way, it's to work together and not in silos. But not everybody realized it yet because it's just so hard.

We have these two social justice movies happening in silos. We have the Black Lives Matter protests, the protests that came out of George Floyd's death, the call for less policing, the call for more reform in policing. But then we also have this movement against rising anti-Asian hate. And some of that comes up with a call from certain folks who wish for more policing in recognition of the need for more safety. Sometimes it can feel like those two ideas are in contest with each other. What do you think is the way forward for that common ground?

All the communities need to look at the costs of public safety, because public safety is not as simple as having more police. I mean, look at all the African Americans that were killed by the police. So every community and ethnicity has a different relationship with the police. I think the solution is for a different community, which may not look the same in terms of the color of our skins, but these communities to come together and to understand better each other's aspiration. What are the solution to safety? You know, African American families aspire for safety. The Asian community also feels unsafe. So we face a common oppression, right? We face a common situation. What are the root cause? Let's work together on those root cause. Because I don't think more policing is the simple solution to public safety. I think that in fact is an oversimplification of the issue.

You cannot deal with safety without dealing with the social issue. It’s poverty that we need to deal with in San Francisco. The income gap. It's widening. Are we really happy that San Francisco is so divided and so polarized? So what is our common aspiration solution? Because I think for a lot of the African American families, Asian families, we are in the "have nots," right?

The lesson of the Rainbow Coalition, I think are many and they are meaningful. I think one is people coming together, working together and out of their own silos are powerful. We have seen it in the eighties. We have seen it in the nineties. We need to see it today. I think the second lesson is when people come together, we need to be patient and respectful of each other because our culture, our heritage may be different. We need to listen to each other without the lights on so that the color of our skin is not an issue, but how we feel. The common oppression is what drives us. I think the third lesson is we need to be open to each other's heritage and culture. Learn them and make it part of yourself so that we have adopted from each other the best of our culture.

Coalition building takes time. I mean, it's not like a one-month thing or a one-year thing. I think coalition building is measured maybe in ten years. It's a decades thing. It's really a commitment. So I think we have to be patient and give it time.

