Thousands Of Warriors Fans Expected For Victory Parade

San Francisco To Host Warriors Parade, Celebration

Thousands of people will line the streets of downtown San Francisco on Monday to celebrate the Golden State Warriors NBA Championship. This is the team's fourth title in the last eight years.

With The Possibility Of Legalized Sports Betting In California, Some Are Concerned About An Increase In Gambling Addiction

At least one bill that would legalize sports betting in California will go before voters in November. And while California could join more than two dozen states with some form of legalized wagering on sports, some are concerned it could have a negative effect on those struggling to kick the habit of sports betting and gambling addiction.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report