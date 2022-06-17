Scott and Marisa discuss how updated vote counts have changed primary election night narratives and analyze the key role of Californians in the January 6 hearings. Then, longtime LGBTQ legal rights advocate Kate Kendell, with The California Endowment, joins to talk about her career of legal victories, why she thinks civil liberties advocates "can't count on the court anymore,' her roots in the Mormon church and career at the National Center for Lesbian Rights.
Political Breakdown
Kate Kendell Says Advocates for Civil Liberties 'Can't Count on the Court Anymore'
29:00
Honoree Kate Kendell receives the Kevin Cathcart Community Legacy Award onstage as Lambda Legal hosts the 2019 National Liberty Awards honoring advocates, activists and allies in the fight for LGBT equality at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 09, 2019 in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
