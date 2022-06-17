Kate Kendell Says Advocates for Civil Liberties 'Can't Count on the Court Anymore'

Scott and Marisa discuss how updated vote counts have changed primary election night narratives and analyze the key role of Californians in the January 6 hearings. Then, longtime LGBTQ legal rights advocate Kate Kendell, with The California Endowment, joins to talk about her career of legal victories, why she thinks civil liberties advocates "can't count on the court anymore,' her roots in the Mormon church and career at the National Center for Lesbian Rights.