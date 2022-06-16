Opinions Over Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant Remain Mixed

Scheduled Closure Of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Remains A Touchy Subject

For nearly a decade, the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant has been the only active nuclear plant in California -- and the state’s single largest source of electricity. It's been set for decommissioning over the next three years, but recently Governor Gavin Newsom has discussed delaying its closure, to help offset possible energy shortages predicted in the next few years.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX

Sacramento Approves Emergency Ordinance To Curb Harassment At Reproductive Health Care Clinics

The city of Sacramento has adopted an emergency ordinance aimed at better protecting patients and staff at reproductive health care clinics from harassment.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Supreme Court Deals Blow To California Workers

In a win for California employers, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday placed limits on a state law that lets workers sue over certain labor law violations, even if they agreed to arbitration.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED