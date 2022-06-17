Seeking Asylum in CA from Gender-Based Violence, and Is Jack Cheese Really From Monterey?

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

California has long tried to be a welcoming place for immigrants. But sometimes our state’s efforts have conflicted with federal policy. Under the Trump administration, the rules changed about just who qualifies for asylum. That has made things rocky for people fleeing persecution based on their gender. KQED’s Immigration Editor Tyche Hendricks has been following a woman who escaped years of abuse in Guatemala, and finally made her way to California.

We’ve brought you a lot of stories of how iconic California foods and drinks got their start…from the Martini to Rocky Road ice cream. Today, we’re diving into the origin story of Monterey Jack Cheese. You might guess with a name like Monterey Jack that it comes from the beachside town of Monterey. But there are rumors that Monterey Jack was actually created in Pacifica, a foggy town just south of San Francisco. Reporter Christopher Beale takes us on a journey to find the true origins of Monterey Jack.