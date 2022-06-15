Mortgage Relief Program Expands In California

California Mortgage Relief Program Expands Access

More California homeowners could get mortgage relief, as the state expands access to a program designed to help those who have struggled to make payments during the pandemic.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED

Home Prices Leveling Off In Parts Of Southern California

Southern California’s sizzling real estate market may finally be getting a little cooler. As mortgage rates and inflation rise, some sellers now find themselves slashing asking prices to make a sale.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW

Housing Market Provides Obstacles For San Diego Child Care Industry

Despite the cooling market in parts of Southern California, rent and property prices still remain out of reach for some Californians. Among them -- many child care providers in San Diego.

Reporter: Claire Trageser, KPBS