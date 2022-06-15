KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Dub Nation Against the World

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a basket during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from another NBA championship, which would be their fourth since 2015. But as OG fans know, they haven’t always been this good.

Writer and Bay Area native Alan Chazaro remembers those days, when tickets at Oracle Arena in East Oakland were affordable, attracting working class folks from across the Bay Area and street vendors selling hotdogs outside the stadium. Still, the Warriors have represented a kind of underdog mentality that the Bay Area has always identified with, even after their 2019 move to San Francisco and the new Chase Center. And for Alan, this championship just might be the most satisfying of them all.

Guest: Alan Chazaro, adjunct professor for creative writing at the University of San Francisco and KQED food writer 


Sponsored