More California Cities Are Outlawing Harassment by Landlords

When Araceli Guerra moved into her small, two-bedroom apartment in Concord three years ago, it wasn’t in the best shape.

There were cockroaches and mice. Some of the kitchen cabinets were missing doors. Still, Guerra was having trouble finding somewhere she could afford and was running out of time on her lease.

“We were almost homeless,” she said in Spanish. “And, the landlord didn’t ask for a security deposit or anything like that.”

So, she and her five children moved in. The landlord would periodically bring someone to fumigate the building, but it didn’t seem to matter.

“The cockroaches, the mice,” she said, “they never go.”