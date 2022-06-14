Lawmakers In Sacramento Approve Budget

Legislature Approves New State Budget

Legislators in Sacramento have passed a new state budget, just in time for Wednesday's constitutional deadline. The $300 billion package is the largest spending plan ever.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Bay Area City To Take Up Landlord Harassment

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Richmond have all adopted rules to stop landlords from harassing their tenants. Now, the city of Concord is the latest to take up these protections for renters.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED