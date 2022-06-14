How a Garden at UC Santa Cruz Led to a Student Campaign for a Death Row Inmate's Exoneration

"My journey to freedom didn't necessarily begin until I was introduced to Solitary Garden and the folks at UC Santa Cruz," said Young, who's been the curator of the garden since its inception on campus three years ago, thanks to a nationwide public art project protesting solitary confinement. The campus community does the actual gardening on Young's behalf.

Through the Solitary Garden project, Young has forged deep friendships with students and faculty.

"We want everyone to understand that this is not a relationship you can just walk away from. As long as he's in that cell, we need to continue to tend to that relationship, just as we tend the garden," said Rachel Nelson, who commissioned the Solitary Garden in her role as director of UC Santa Cruz's Institute of the Arts and Sciences.

Journey through the system

Young said it's been a long journey since the day of his arrest in April 1999. He said law enforcement officers pulled him over while he was leaving an Easter celebration in the San Joaquin Valley town of Lemoore.

"I look around and there's like assault rifles being pointed at me from every direction, and I'm just trying to figure out what the heck is going on," he said.

The arrest happened four years after the crime Young eventually found out he was accused of committing – the murder of five people in a bar in the nearby town of Tulare – took place. Stuck in county jail, Young said he assumed the criminal justice system would work in his favor.

"My initial thought was, 'Well, I'm an American. I have rights. Once we get to a preliminary hearing, this case will be dismissed,'" Young said.

The case still went to trial despite shaky evidence and unreliable witnesses, including a convicted felon named Anthony Wolfe, who served as a paid informant in return for a reduced sentence for himself.

In December 2005, an all-white jury convicted Young, who’s Black, of murder. A month later, he was sentenced to death.

"I sat thinking, 'The truth will come out. Just hang in there. This will all be exposed and it’ll all be over with,'" Young said. "The truth did come out. But everybody discarded it. And so 23 years later, I'm still wrongfully imprisoned and the nightmare continues."

A growing connection to students

In recent months, a small group of film and digital media students at UC Santa Cruz has been working to make a case for exonerating Young.

Their eight-minute documentary, "I Am More: The Story Of Tim Young," is the centerpiece of a new collaboration with students mostly majoring in government at Georgetown University, as part of a class there called "Making An Exoneree."

Marc Howard, professor of government and law at Georgetown, said that since the class launched in 2018, it has contributed to the exonerations of three wrongfully convicted people out of the 25 cases it has tackled so far. He and his students typically take on five cases a year.

"What started out as an experiment has actually turned into an extraordinary machine for justice," Howard said. "We have another prison release in the coming weeks. We may have another one still this year. And we've made great progress in a number of cases where the person initially had very little hope and we've at least helped them to obtain legal counsel."

Now with enhanced creative input from UC Santa Cruz on the filmmaking side for the first time this year, the schools joined forces to help get more people dealing with tough cases out of prison.

"Documentary works of art in particular have a lot of power to persuade, to change people's perceptions," said UC Santa Cruz film and digital media professor Sharon Daniel, who co-teaches the class. "It's a way of addressing a general public, an audience that maybe doesn't know anything about what's wrong with the criminal legal system."

Daniel said she approached Georgetown about Young's case after she developed her own close friendship with him.

She first got to know him from the letters he wrote as part of the Solitary Garden project. Young went on to contribute to an interactive documentary Daniel made in 2020 about the impact of COVID-19 on the prison system (Young said he contracted the virus in 2020 and still suffers from long COVID symptoms). The two were starting to collaborate on another long-form documentary, this time about Young's case, when Daniel heard about the Georgetown class on a podcast.

So Daniel reached out to the professor there.

"And he [Howard] could clearly see that it was the kind of case that they really like to take on with the class," she said. "Really, really tough cases; cases where there seemed like there was no hope."

Cracking a tough case

UC Santa Cruz undergrad Allison Dean, who's part of the student team working on Young’s case, said she and her colleagues combed through more than 11,000 pages of legal documents.

"The evidence in the case was horribly mismanaged," she said. "There's just so many different small pieces that led to this wrongful conviction."

Fellow undergrad Sullivan Gaudreault said the team traveled to Tulare, where the crime was committed, and surrounding cities, to conduct interviews with as many people as they could find who were involved in the original investigation and trial.

"We interviewed the judge who oversaw the case," Gaudreault said. "We interviewed one of the lead investigators, people who knew Tim, his defense counsel."

The team has also created a website, petition and social media campaign to gather support for Young. Right now, they have more than 700 followers on Instagram. The immediate goal is to get pro bono legal representation for Young as he moves through an appeal process that could overturn his conviction.