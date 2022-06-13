As Abortion Ruling Looms, Counties Near Arizona Border Prepare For Influx Of Patients

Supreme Court Abortion Ruling Looms Large In California's Neighboring State

The Supreme Court’s ruling on a Mississippi case that could alter the future of abortions in this country could come any day now. With the decision likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, states across the country are already looking to severely restrict or outright ban access to abortions. That includes California’s next door neighbor, Arizona.

Guest: Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest