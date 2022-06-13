Sheriffs Investigating Hate Crime After Alleged Proud Boys Disrupt 'Drag Queen Story Hour' with Homophobic Slurs

The Drag Queen Story Hour was intended as a celebration of Pride Month for kids in the small East Bay town of 30,000 people. Chu, who hails from San Francisco, has been a part of Drag Queen Story Hour since at least 2017.

The event was created by Michelle Tea and RADAR Productions in San Francisco in 2015 as a way to celebrate reading "through the glamorous art of drag," according to the organization, and has 50 chapters in the United States.

San Lorenzo is in the East Bay district of Rep. Eric Swalwell, who wrote in a statement, Sunday, "Today while on a plane back to Washington, DC, I learned about an attack in our community by members of the Proud Boys. We must reject this hate and extremism whenever it shows itself, which is why I will be returning home this Thursday to meet with law enforcement and the community. There is no place for this hate in the East Bay, and we all need to speak up with one voice in saying so.”

The Proud Boys are considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit monitoring domestic hate groups and extremists. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Proud Boys as known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric, whose leaders regularly echo white nationalist memes.

The incident was far from isolated.

In the town of Coueur d'Alene, Idaho, on the same day, 31 members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front were arrested for conspiracy to riot, and were believed to be headed to a local "Pride in the Park" event, according to NPR. The group is considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

And just recently, San Lorenzo's Drag Queen Story Hour had gained notoriety in spaces that regularly lambaste the LGBTQ+ community.

About two weeks ago, the infamous Twitter account @LibsofTikTok, known for its inflammatory posts about the LGBTQ+ community that are often amplified by right-wing politicians and media personalities, posted a "mega-thread," highlighting roughly 40 examples of family-friendly drag events across the United States. The account has more than 1 million followers.