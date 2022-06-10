Visiting the Farallon Islands; Experiencing Abortion Before Roe v. Wade; Blues Singer Marina Crouse's New Spanish Album

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

'Like You’re on a Different Planet': Visiting the Mysterious Farallon Islands

If you look west from San Francisco, when the fog is clear and the light is just right, you might be able to see a cluster of islands jutting out of the ocean like sharp, misshapen teeth. The Farallon Islands sit 27 miles west of San Francisco. They get their name from the Spanish word farallón, which means “sea cliff.” For our series Hidden Gems, The California Report’s Izzy Bloom braved the rough waters to get up close with wildlife a lot of Californians have only ever imagined.

Women Share Their Experience of Getting an Abortion Before Roe Made It Legal

With abortion rights in jeopardy, many women are sharing their personal stories. For those who terminated pregnancies before it was legal in 1973, the memories can be especially painful. KQED health correspondent Lesley McClurg has the story of three women.

Bay Area Blues Singer Celebrates a Language She Had to Fight to Learn

Fourth-generation Californian Marina Crouse is well known for her powerful voice singing the blues. Now she's got a new album out in Spanish, and it features songs originally sung by Eydie Gorme. Marina Crouse, who's based in the Bay Area city of El Cerrito, has reimagined and re-interpreted Eydie Gorme’s music with her new album, “Canto de mi Corazon.” Crouse talks to host Sasha Khokha about why she decided to honor Eydie Gorme in this way.