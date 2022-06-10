Paradise High's Graduating Class Reflects On Painful Four Years

The Trauma Paradise High School's Graduating Seniors Went Through

Late last week, Paradise High School’s Class of 2022 graduated. For the seniors who lived in Paradise and the surrounding area for all of high school, the past four years have been chaotic – to say the least. A few months into their freshman year in 2018, the deadliest fire in California history – the Camp Fire – broke out nearby and spread to their town. And they've also had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest: Colleen Hagerty, Freelance Journalist based in Los Angeles