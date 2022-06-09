Marisa and Scott discuss the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and what Tuesday's election results say about criminal justice reform with Cristine Soto DeBerry, executive director of the Prosecutors Alliance. And Joe Garofoli, senior political writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, joins to talk about Boudin, statewide results and primaries in key congressional races.
Political Breakdown
Recapping California's Primary Election
28:45
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin addresses supporters at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on June 7, 2022, shortly after learning voters had recalled him from office. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
