KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Recapping California's Primary Election

28:45
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin addresses supporters at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on June 7, 2022, shortly after learning voters had recalled him from office. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Marisa and Scott discuss the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and what Tuesday's election results say about criminal justice reform with Cristine Soto DeBerry, executive director of the Prosecutors Alliance. And Joe Garofoli, senior political writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, joins to talk about Boudin, statewide results and primaries in key congressional races.

Sponsored