A Closer Look At Extremist Behavior In California

Insurrection And California Extremist Activity

On Thursday, the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will start sharing its findings, in the first of six public hearings. Dozens of people, here in California, have been criminally charged for their alleged involvement in the insurrection.

Guest: Brian Levin, Director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino

Far Right-Backed Candidates Fall Short In Shasta County Primary

A far right militia led the charge to recall a supervisor in Shasta County earlier this year. Far right activists started an organization meant to back candidates that shared their views in the primary election. But all six lost their races this week.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Susanville Community Reflects On Possible Closure Of State Prison

The town of Susanville, about 200 miles northeast of Sacramento in Lassen County, is a former mining and logging area best known for the two state prisons it’s home to. The facilities are a driving force for Susanville’s economy, even with a third of the town’s population being incarcerated. But one of those facilities could close soon under an order from the state.

Guest: Piper French, Independent Reporter who wrote about Susanville for the digital magazine Bolts

Sacramento County Approves Tiny Homes For Unhoused People

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved a tiny home community for unhoused people in South Sacramento. The goal is to build 100 shed-sized homes at the site.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio