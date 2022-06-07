California Voters Head To The Polls For Primary Election

Key Statewide, Local Races Mark Election Day

The primary election is being held Tuesday in California. While a number of statewide offices are up for grabs, there are also several key Congressional races across the state.

Guest: Scott Shafer, KQED

Tenant Rights Advocates Sue Over Rental Assistance

California tenants rights groups have sued the state, claiming its process for denying emergency rental assistance isn’t fair. The lawsuit comes as pandemic-related eviction protections are set to expire at the end of the month.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED