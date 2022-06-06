Community Able To Voice Opinions On Reparations

Recently a few dozen Black Californians gathered in Oakland to discuss their visions for reparations. It was the first "listening session" hosted by the State Task Force studying reparations for descendants of enslaved Americans.

Unhoused Community Has Opportunity To Vote In Tuesday's Primary

To vote in Tuesday’s primary election, Californians must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen. But you don’t need to have a permanent address to cast a ballot.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio