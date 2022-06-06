KQED is a proud member of
Community Able To Voice Opinions On Reparations

A Black woman looks towards the camera while holding a card standing in front of a microphone
 (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Reparations Task Force Hears From Impacted Communities

Recently a few dozen Black Californians gathered in Oakland to discuss   their visions for reparations. It was the first "listening session" hosted by the State Task Force studying reparations for descendants of enslaved Americans.

Unhoused Community Has Opportunity To Vote In Tuesday's Primary 

To vote in Tuesday’s primary election, Californians must be at least 18 years old  and a U.S. citizen. But you don’t need to have a permanent address to cast a ballot.
Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio  

