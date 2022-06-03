KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

The Assembly Speaker Fight and a Congressional Primary Preview

28:48
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon at the State Capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 15, 2019. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

Scott and Marisa check in with CalMatters reporter Alexei Koseff about Assemblyman Robert Rivas' push to replace Anthony Rendon as Assembly Speaker. Then, Los Angeles Times national political correspondent Melanie Mason joins to discuss congressional primaries in Central Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County swing districts.

