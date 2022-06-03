Scott and Marisa check in with CalMatters reporter Alexei Koseff about Assemblyman Robert Rivas' push to replace Anthony Rendon as Assembly Speaker. Then, Los Angeles Times national political correspondent Melanie Mason joins to discuss congressional primaries in Central Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County swing districts.
Political Breakdown
The Assembly Speaker Fight and a Congressional Primary Preview
28:48
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon at the State Capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 15, 2019. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
