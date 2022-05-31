KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

More Than A Dozen Oil Wells Found To Be Leaking Methane In Bakersfield

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Oil Wells
 (George Rose/Getty Images)

Leaking Idle Oil Wells A Cause For Concern In Bakersfield 

There’s growing concern about the potential health and safety risks from more than a dozen leaking oil wells in Bakersfield. At least five of the wells were found to be emitting methane at high enough levels that could either be explosive or cause serious health risks.
Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Are California Voters' Interests Well Represented? 

With the primary election coming up next month in California, many voters will be casting their ballot for the candidates they feel best represent their interests and needs.  But is there equal representation in the state?
Guest: Joe Mathews, Policital Columnist and President of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy

Sponsored