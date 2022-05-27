KQED Newsroom Special: The Power of Mothers

Anna Malaika Tubbs and Michael Tubbs

Motherhood has often been undervalued, and multitudes of mother's voices, stories and contributions have been lost to history. Anna Malaika Tubbs wants to uplift the mothers of some of our best known civil rights leaders in her book, “Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation.”

Her husband, Michael Tubbs, is an advocate for ending poverty and is the former mayor of Stockton. He's also written a book about the three women who raised him in "The Deeper the Roots."

Anna Lappé

Anna Lappé is the daughter of Frances Moore Lappé, author of “Diet for a Small Planet,” a book that challenged and changed our thinking about food and the environment when it was first published 50 years ago. Now, Anna has helped to update her mother’s book and its increasingly urgent call to action.

Reshma Saujani

Reshma Saujani is the founder of Girls Who Code and the author of a new book titled, “Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work.” Saujani argues that we need to recognize the value of the largely invisible labor women do outside of the professional workplace as mothers and caretakers — labor that holds our economy and social fabric together.