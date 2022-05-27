KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Legislative Staff Would Be Allowed To Unionize Under New Bill

KQED News Staff
A large white building seen from a distance with trees and people around the outside.
 (David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Legislative Staff Would Get Right To Unionize Under New Proposal

Workers in the California Legislature are not allowed to unionize, and often work long and grueling hours, without overtime.  But a new bill would change that.
Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Settlement Reached Over Treatment Of Children, Families In Border Patrol Custody

Immigrant advocates and the U.S. government have reached an agreement on standards for the treatment of children in Border Patrol facilities. It comes two years after advocates raised alarms over shocking conditions at the Texas border during the Trump administration.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED 

