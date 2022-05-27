CARE Court Update and Los Angeles Election Preview

Marisa and Scott discuss how Gov. Gavin Newsom and California legislators are responding to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas and KQED housing reporter Erin Baldassari gives an update on Newsom's CARE Court plan passing the state Senate. Then, KPCC Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson join to discuss the elections for mayor and sheriff in Los Angeles.