Political Breakdown

CARE Court Update and Los Angeles Election Preview

28:37
Marisa LagosScott ShaferErin Baldassari
Los Angeles City Hall and L.A. Civic Center. (Saul Gonzalez/KQED)

Marisa and Scott discuss how Gov. Gavin Newsom and California legislators are responding to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas and KQED housing reporter Erin Baldassari gives an update on Newsom's CARE Court plan passing the state Senate. Then, KPCC Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson join to discuss the elections for mayor and sheriff in Los Angeles.

