Morning Report

Governor Newsom Calls For Immediate Action On Gun Legislation

KQED News Staff
 (Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images)

Newsom Urges Legislators In Sacramento To Act Quickly On Gun Bills

In the wake of Tuesday’s mass murder at a Texas elementary school, Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders are calling for fast action aimed at reducing gun violence.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED 

CARE Court Proposal Passes State Senate

Governor Newsom’s ambitious plan to overhaul California’s mental healthcare system cleared a major hurdle on Wednesday.  The state Senate voted to approve CARE Court. The program would allow judges to order people with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders into treatment, with a particular focus on people who are also experiencing homelessness.
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED 

