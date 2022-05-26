'They're Not Supposed to Die Before You'

“I teach in Oakland. So there are kids who have been through these types of tragedies,” Wilson said. “They've lost relatives to gun violence. Neighbors and friends. So they're used to these kinds of things, but it never makes it easy for them. Never.”

Ronhovde said she advocates for her students and that, in light of this week’s mass shooting, it reinforced her role to protect her students.

“I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt that, if push came to shove, I'd be between the gun and my kids,” she said. “And just the fact that I've had to accept that and make peace with it is a lot.”

Ronhovde remembers rallying with her students in 2018, in response to the shooting that year at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. At the time, thousands of Bay Area students joined their peers nationwide in the March for Our Lives campaign, calling for gun control measures.

“I was looking at those [protest] signs again today and realized we could make those tomorrow,” she said. “We could make those same signs tomorrow without changing a word. And they'd still be just as applicable to this current situation as they were in 2018.”

Many young people themselves wonder what their advocacy has resulted in.

Goodness Nwakudu, 17, was in middle school at the time of the 2018 walkouts. Now this week, she’s just graduated from Oakland Technical High School — and like Peter Wilson with his class of fifth graders, she’s finding it difficult to understand whether she can do anything.

“It's been pretty tough just seeing a lot of issues and shootings, especially just happening over and over and with kids like my age who are either getting killed or the people killing, it makes me feel like, you know, what can I really do to help?” she said.

She adds that community building is key — that fostering communication among teachers, students and elected leaders are strong first steps toward creating a culture that promotes prevention over reactionary violence.

KQED's David Marks contributed to this story.