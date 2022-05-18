KQED is a proud member of
Man Accused In Orange County Church Shooting Faces Murder Charge

KQED News Staff
Memorial for man killed in shooting at an Orange County church
Flowers, cards and a photo of Dr. John Cheng are seen outside his office in Aliso Viejo, California, May 16, 2022. - Cheng, 52, a family and sports medicine doctor was killed protecting others when a gunman opened fire at church services he was attending in nearby Laguna Woods, California on May 15, 2022. Cheng charged the gunman in a bid to bring him to the ground, allowing others to hogtie him, but was fatally hit by the gunfire. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

The man accused of opening fire this past Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods in Orange County, killing one man and wounding five others, is facing one count of murder, along with several other charges. The murder charge against David Chou also comes with the special circumstance of using a gun and lying in wait.
Reporters: Robert Garrova and Josie Huang, KPCC

California Gas Prices Are Soaring Again

The average price for a gallon of gas in California hit a new record  on Tuesday. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is now $6.02.
Reporter: Nina Thorsen, KQED 

Starbucks Unions Part Of A Growing Trend

New Starbucks unions are rapidly forming across California, with workers voting to unionize the first four locations in just the past week. Employees at more than 20 Starbucks locations in the state have petitioned for a chance to unionize since the start of  the year.
Reporter: Juan Carlos Lara, KQED 

