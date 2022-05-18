Man Accused In Orange County Church Shooting Faces Murder Charge

Suspect Charged With Murder With Special Circumstance In Orange County Church Shooting

The man accused of opening fire this past Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods in Orange County, killing one man and wounding five others, is facing one count of murder, along with several other charges. The murder charge against David Chou also comes with the special circumstance of using a gun and lying in wait.

Reporters: Robert Garrova and Josie Huang, KPCC

California Gas Prices Are Soaring Again

The average price for a gallon of gas in California hit a new record on Tuesday. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is now $6.02.

Reporter: Nina Thorsen, KQED

Starbucks Unions Part Of A Growing Trend

New Starbucks unions are rapidly forming across California, with workers voting to unionize the first four locations in just the past week. Employees at more than 20 Starbucks locations in the state have petitioned for a chance to unionize since the start of the year.

Reporter: Juan Carlos Lara, KQED