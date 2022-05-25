Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Calls Out 50 Senators for Failing to Pass Bipartisan Gun Background-Check Law

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear he did not want to talk about basketball before Tuesday night's playoff game, instead devoting a news conference to discuss the violence at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — and to condemn politicians' inaction on a fundamental gun law.
"Any basketball questions don't matter," Kerr said. But his remarks on guns drew wide interest, as the U.S. absorbed the news that yet another mass shooting had robbed young schoolchildren of their lives and futures.
"When are we gonna do something?!" Kerr shouted, after running through the list of recent gun violence incidents in the U.S., including the Tops grocery shooting in Buffalo and a church shooting in Southern California.