How To Help Young People Cope With Tragic School Shooting In Texas

Coping With Another Tragic School Shooting

Details are still unfolding around the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 21 people are dead -- 19 students and two teachers. For young people, the tragedy will likely resonate for years. But there are support mechanisms to help them cope with the shooting.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

Bill Aims To Prevent Suspensions And Expulsions At California Preschools

Preschool students are expelled and suspended at rates three times higher than kids in K-12 schools. It’s a problem California lawmakers are trying to address with a new bill – a bill that would ban the practice, which disproportionately impacts Black children.

Reporter: Deepa Fernandes, Early Childhood Reporting Fellow, Pacific Oaks College which is funded in part by First 5 LA.

Medical Parole Patients Now Housed At Decertified Nursing Home

An investigation by KPCC in Los Angeles has found that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has moved people known as medical parolees to an institution that the federal government has stripped of its certification. That’s after the facility consistently violated standards of patient care.

Reporter: Aaron Mendelson, KPCC