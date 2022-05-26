Golden Gate Park Was Once Miles and Miles of Sand Dunes

The land was federal property back then. It took a protracted legal battle and the passage of the Outside Lands Act of 1866 to officially extend San Francisco's borders out past Divisadero street, all the way to the Pacific Ocean. But even once they had the land, there were still park naysayers.

City leaders asked Frederick Law Olmsted, the famous landscape architect known for his work on Central Park in New York City, to weigh in on their idea to put a park in the Outside Lands.

"And [Olmsted] was like, 'Oh, no, no, you can never build a park here,'" Meldahl said. "'Trees won't grow on these sand dunes. So I recommend the other side of the city.'"

The city leaders were stubborn, though, and put out a bid for surveyors who could design a park in the Outside Lands despite its seemingly inhospitable environs. The winner was a man named William Hammond Hall, the park's first superintendent and chief architect.

"William Hammond Hall had all the confidence in the world that he could do it," said Christopher Pollock, Golden Gate Park historian and author of the book San Francisco's Golden Gate Park: A thousand and Seventeen Acres of Stories. "And he did. That was just an amazing feat."

The land for Golden Gate Park was approved in 1870, which is why we celebrate that year as the park’s official birthday. But really, that's when the hard work began, turning the park into the green place it is now. As to how Hammond Hall transformed sand dunes into verdant park, there is some folklore around that.

Hammond Hall vs. sand and wind

The most common story is a bit more involved than merely manure and spit. It goes like this: Hammond Hall and his team of surveyors were out in the western part of what would come to be the park, and because there were few roads out there, they were camping. A feed bucket filled with barley was attached to each horse. One of them fell off and the barley scattered in the sand. Conveniently the horse then dropped a load of manure right on top of the grain kernels now lost in the sand. In a few days, the men returned to that spot and found the quick-growing barley had sprouted and was thriving.

“And William Hammond Hall goes ‘Aha, This is going to be the secret recipe for how we tame these dunes,’” says Meldahl, “because if you combine the quick-growing barley with native lupine here, that will sort of stabilize the dunes long enough to allow for these trees, that he wanted to put through the park as windbreaks, to grow.”

Meldahl thinks some of the elements of this story are true, but the fact that they all happened at once in the same spot is a little hard to believe. This tale also leaves out some important context.

First, historians now think the Fleishhacker family — famous for their philanthropic giving in the early days of the city — owned a farm at the eastern end of what is now the park. On that farm they grew barley. So, Hammond Hall likely knew that barley could grow in some areas of the park already. Second, landscape architects in Europe were already pioneering a technique of using quick-growing grasses to “reclaim” sandy areas of the coast. Hammond Hall would have heard about those successes.

As for the manure, that brings us to some old-timey street sweeping. In the 1800s, transportation was mostly by horse and buggy. The roads were full of horse manure, so street sweepers would come along, sweep up the droppings, and bring them to the city’s parks to use as fertilizer. So, yes, Golden Gate Park probably did have a healthy amount of horse manure to help the reclamation process along.

The genius of place

The other technique Hammond Hall used in his design of the park is an idea put forward by Frederick Law Olmsted (the two were friends). Olmsted believed that architects should respect the natural topography of a place and work with it. He coined the term "the genius of place" to describe the idea that you would work with what nature created instead of leveling everything.

"What that meant was a very efficient way of using the sand dunes as the existing topography to create this undulating kind of interesting landscape," Pollock said.

Hammond Hall used the dunes themselves as a break against the strong winds coming off the Pacific Ocean. He reclaimed the leeward side first, and stabilized the ground at the bottom of the natural valleys. As plant matter created topsoil that could support stronger plants, Hammond Hall gradually extended plantings around to the other side. The "genius of place" explains the many hidden dells and winding paths you'll still find in the park.

Hammond Hall's most formidable challenge was at the far western end of the park, near the ocean. He built a fence where sand would pile up. Then he used his tried and true reclamation strategies of marrying quick growing grasses with natural lupine and overlaying the whole thing with manure to build up the plant matter on the protected side.

"By 1890, only 20 years after the park's inception at the eastern end, it looked fairly mature," Pollock said.

Hammond Hall makes enemies

Sadly, Hammond Hall's contributions as first designer and superintendent of Golden Gate Park are often forgotten. That may be because he didn't get along with some of the political power players of his day.

"There was a lot of graft in the city at the time," Meldahl said. "And William Hammond Hall didn't like it, so he tried to control what he could with his power as Superintendent of the park."

When he discovered a blacksmith by the name of Sullivan was padding his contracts with the city, Hammond Hall fired him. Unfortunately for him and the park, Sullivan rose to prominence as a state legislator and took his revenge by throttling funding for Golden Gate Park. At the same time, he accused Hammond Hall of misusing park resources.