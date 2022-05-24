Governor Newsom Warns Of Possible Statewide Water Restrictions

Newsom Urges Californians To Conserve Water, Says Mandatory Restrictions Are On The Table

Governor Gavin Newsom is warning there could be statewide mandatory water restrictions if Californians don’t start conserving more water, as the drought worsens.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Southern Californians Mixed On Following Water Restrictions

Starting in June, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions. For many people, that’ll mean watering their yards twice or even just once a week, per regulations. Some residents are ready. Others, not so much.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW