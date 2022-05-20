SF DA Chesa Boudin | CA Extremists

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin

On June 7, San Francisco voters will determine whether the city's top prosecutor will keep his job or be recalled. Those who want to remove District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office say his policies are too soft on crime and that San Francisco has become unsafe. But many who support Boudin say he is being unfairly blamed for car break-ins, thefts and overdoses, and that a recall won't solve the city's problems.

California Extremists Allegedly Plotted to Blow Up Democratic Headquarters

A special KQED investigation dives into the story of two Northern California men who are currently in federal custody on charges of conspiracy to blow up Democratic headquarters in Sacramento. One was a successful Napa business owner, and the other was a friend of his. What fueled their plot? And are they alone in their extremist views?

Guests:

Alex Hall, KQED Central Valley reporter

Julie Small, KQED criminal justice reporter

Something Beautiful: San José Walls

This week's Something Beautiful is a look at San José Walls, a public art corridor along the Guadalupe River Trail. This year, this outdoor studio features several new murals at different sites, featuring an array of local artists as diverse as San José itself.