Legislators In Stalemate Over Gas Rebate Plans

As Gas Prices Soar, Lawmakers Still Can't Agree On Rebate Plan

At more than $6 a gallon, California has the highest gasoline prices in the country. So what’s Sacramento doing? State lawmakers want to use part of a $97 billion budget surplus to send out rebate checks. But legislators are in a stalemate over the details.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

COVID-19 Cases Rising Across The State

When it comes to COVID-19 infection rates, the Bay Area continues to lead the state, but the numbers are rising across California, driven largely by subvariants of the coronavirus. With cases also rising in Southern California, the CDC has now moved L.A. County’s COVID risk level from low to medium.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

California Lawmakers Ask DOJ To Look Into Possible Drought Profiteering

State Senators Melissa Hurtado and Dave Cortese have sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, requesting that the Department of Justice investigate possible drought profiteering and water rights abuses in California, and other western states. Hurtado says she’s concerned about the increasing amount of water rights being purchased by hedge funds.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Endangered Salmon Trucked To Cooler Waters

A species of California salmon is at risk of extinction due to climate change. As a short term remedy, wildlife officials are trucking the salmon to cooler waters.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW