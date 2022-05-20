Scott and Marisa discuss where the money is going in contentious elections for attorney general and district attorney and the split between editorials and polling in the Chesa Boudin recall. Then, Christian Arana, Vice President of Policy at the Latino Community Foundation, joins to talk about the organization's recent poll of Latino voters in California ahead of the midterm election.
Political Breakdown
'Our Issues Are Just Like Everyone Else's': Christian Arana on Latino Voter Priorities
29:08
Christian Arana, Vice President of Policy at the Latino Community Foundation, on Political Breakdown. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
