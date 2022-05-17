FBI Investigating Orange County Church Shooting As Possible Hate Crime

Authorities Say Suspected Gunman Likely Targeted Taiwanese Community

The FBI has opened a federal hate crime investigation into a shooting Sunday at a church in Orange County that left one man dead and five others wounded. Law enforcement officials say they believe the suspect in the case was motivated by political tensions between Taiwan and China.

Reporters: Robert Garrova and Josie Huang, KPCC

California Law Requiring Women On Corporate Boards Ruled Unconstitutional

A judge in Los Angeles has ruled that California cannot legally require corporations to have women members of their boards of directors. The ruling invalidates a law passed in 2018, which said by this year, companies had to have at least two women on boards of five members, and at least three women on boards or six or more.

Reporter: Nina Thorsen, KQED

Environmental Concerns Raised About Wind Farms Planned For The Central Coast

California is hoping to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, and the state is looking to diversify and expand renewable energy projects to meet that goal. One major source of carbon-free energy could come from floating offshore wind turbines. The California Energy Commission earlier this month released a draft target for the amount of wind energy the state would need to help reach its goals.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX