KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The California Report Magazine

Betty Reid Soskin at 100: The Life of the Nation's Oldest Park Ranger, in Her Own Words

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

National Park Service ranger Betty Reid Soskin poses for a portrait at the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in October 2013 in Richmond. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This spring, the nation’s oldest park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, hung up her hat and retired, at the age of 100. For years, she led tours of the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond. She played a major role in helping to establish the park and museum, which honors the women who worked in shipyards during wartime.

You’ve probably heard of Betty Reid Soskin. But what you may not know is that she’s also an activist, author, singer/songwriter, and a poet. Soskin’s life has so many chapters. The documentary duo The Kitchen Sisters bring us this tribute to Betty – a kind of mixtape of stories that drop in on her life of 100 years, gathered and preserved by producers and archivists over the years.

Sponsored