Betty Reid Soskin, America's Oldest Park Ranger, Retires at 100

The nation’s oldest active park ranger is hanging up her Smokey hat at the age of 100.

Betty Reid Soskin retired Thursday from her job as an interpretative tour guide at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, the National Park Service announced.

Soskin led tours at the site for more than 15 years, regularly drawing large crowds. She played a major role in helping to establish the park and museum, which honors the women who worked in factories during wartime.

As a guide, Soskin taught park visitors about the contributions of women and African Americans to the war effort, and about the experience of often overlooked Black home-front workers, who played a crucial role.

She also shared with visitors her experience as a Black woman during the conflict, in which she worked for the U.S. Air Force in 1942, but quit after learning that “she was employed only because her superiors believed she was white,” according to a Park Service biography.