Bomb Plot Case In Northern California Highlights Domestic Extremism Movement

Last year, two Bay Area men were arrested and charged with plotting to blow up the headquarters of the California Democratic Party. Prosecutors say the men planned to launch their attack on or after inauguration day.

Reporters: Julie Small and Alex Hall, KQED

One Killed In Mass Shooting At Orange County Church

One person, an adult male, was killed and five others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a lunch banquet at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods in Orange County. The banquet was held by a largely Taiwanese-American congregation.

Abortion Rights Rallies Held Across California

On Saturday, thousands of people showed up in cities across California, in support of reproductive rights. This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court could vote to overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming months.