COVID-19 Update | "Pandemic, Inc." | This Week in CA News

COVID-19 Uptick in California

Coronavirus cases are climbing again, with May’s case rates about double that of early April. Counties in the San Francisco Bay Area are showing some of the highest levels of infections in the entire state, according to The New York Times. UCSF Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Bob Wachter gives us an update on COVID-19 cases and talks about his own close call with the virus.

“Pandemic, Inc.”

J. David McSwane, ProPublica investigative reporter and author of “Pandemic, Inc.: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick,” shares his probe into how certain companies made huge profits off the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Week in California News and Politics

We look at how California continues to respond to the potential fall of Roe v. Wade and how the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling could affect midterm elections, as well as what’s in the revised state budget that boasts a whopping $97 billion surplus.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

Seema Mehta, Los Angeles Times political writer

Something Beautiful: East Bay Depot for Creative Reuse

The East Bay Depot for Creative Reuse was started by two teachers in 1977 and, to this day, works to keep solid waste out of landfills by turning castoffs into a treasure trove of materials for arts, crafts and other projects.