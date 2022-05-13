Baby Formula Shortage Leaves Parents In California Scrambling

Mad Dash In California For Baby Formula As Shortage Continues

There’s a nationwide baby formula shortage, driven by supply chain issues and recalls. You can’t buy formula in many stores and in California, that's left many parents are scrambling.

Reporter: Cristina Kim, KPBS

Governor Newsom To Release Revised Budget

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom will release his updated state budget. The big question -- what to do with the state's massive budget surplus of $68 billion.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Court Rules Against California's Ban On Semiautomatic Weapons For Young Adults

A federal appeals court has ruled that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to people under the age of 21 is unconstitutional. A panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that the law violates the Second Amendment and the right of young adults to bear arms.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

COVID Surge Continues In Los Angeles County

COVID-19 cases rose 20% last week in L.A. County. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said mask mandates could return if the pace of new cases doesn't slow down.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC