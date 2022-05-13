KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Baby Formula Shortage Leaves Parents In California Scrambling

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Baby formula shortage leaving parents in a panic
 (Gado/Getty Images)

Mad Dash In California For Baby Formula As Shortage Continues

There’s a nationwide  baby formula shortage, driven by supply chain issues and recalls. You can’t buy formula in many stores and in California, that's left many parents are scrambling. 
Reporter: Cristina Kim, KPBS

Governor Newsom To Release Revised Budget

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom will release his updated state budget. The big question -- what to do with the state's massive budget surplus of $68 billion. 
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED 

Court Rules Against California's Ban On Semiautomatic Weapons For Young Adults

A federal appeals court has ruled that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to people under the age of 21 is unconstitutional. A panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that the law violates the Second Amendment and the right of young adults to bear arms.
Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

COVID Surge Continues In Los Angeles County

 COVID-19 cases rose 20% last week in L.A. County. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said mask mandates could return if the pace of new cases doesn't slow down.
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC 

Sponsored