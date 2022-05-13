SFPD’s Former Comms Director is Now on the Board of Supervisors

Lots of high-profile jobs in San Francisco have opened up lately — whether it’s because of a recall, a corruption scandal, or a simple job promotion. And as a result, Mayor London Breed has been able to appoint a lot of people.

Most recently, Breed was tasked with filling the District 6 Board of Supervisors seat left vacant by the election of Matt Haney to the state Assembly. She picked Matt Dorsey, an openly gay longtime political insider, and former spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department.

Today, we talk about Dorsey’s appointment and what it could signal for the city’s politics.

Guest: Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government senior editor and co-host of the Political Breakdown podcast