California Dreamers: Psych Ward Nurse Turned Bandleader; Waiting a Lifetime for a Green Card

We’ve been bringing you stories about Californians who are finding their passions, creating connections, and lifting up their communities. A few months ago, KQED culture reporter Chloe Veltman headed out with friends to a restaurant in the Sonoma County town of Guerneville. There was a cover band playing called “Suzi’s Last Resort.” Chloe was blown away by how charismatic and fun the group was, and got even more excited when she learned about the woman behind the music. How she started her showbiz career when she was pushing forty and how, at nearly eighty, she’s still at it. Chloe knew she had to track the bandleader down and bottle her magic.

Turning 21 is a big deal! A reason to celebrate! You’re finally an adult! But for some young people – in fact 200-thousand young people here in the U.S. – turning 21 catapults them into a bizarre legal limbo. That’s what happened to Eti Sinha, and her twin sister, Eva. The Sinha sisters grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. But as they got older, they discovered their right to stay here in California was conditional, temporary. That’s because they’ve “aged out” of their parents’ family immigration application. What do you do when circumstances beyond your control threaten to force you out of the only place you’ve ever called home? KQED’s Rachael Myrow of our Silicon Valley Desk tells us how Eti and Eva have had to fight to stay, and how they’re helping others caught in the same limbo.