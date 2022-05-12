Workers At Two Santa Cruz Starbucks Stores Vote To Unionize

Santa Cruz Starbucks Stores First In California To Unionize

Two Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz have voted to become the first in the state to unionize. Since January, more than 20 Starbucks stores in California have started the process to unionize – joining hundreds of others across the U.S.

Medical Workers In Los Angeles Could Strike Over Pay Dispute

Resident doctors gathered in front of LA County-USC Medical Center in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday to protest low pay. It's just the latest in a string of healthcare-related protests across the state in recent months.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Sacramento County DA Makes Her Case For Attorney General's Office

The June primary is just weeks away, and we have our third story in a series examining the field of candidates running to be California Attorney General. No-party-preference candidate Anne Marie Schubert is a lifelong prosecutor and current Sacarmento County District Attorney.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED