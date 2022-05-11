Despite Drought Warnings, Californians Using More Water

California Doing A Poor Job Of Conserving Water

According to new numbers out, California's water usage jumped nearly 19% in March, despite pleas for conservation from the governor and local water agencies. Meanwhile, the city of Los Angeles has announced new mandatory water restrictions. Starting June 1st, the city's four million residents will have to cut outdoor water use to two-days a week.

Despite Surplus, Agency In Charge Of Investigating Wage Theft Likely Won't Get Much-Needed Funding

California has a whopping state budget surplus, an estimated $68 billion. But it’s doubtful any of that money will go to fixing the state agency in charge of investigating wage theft. It’s struggling with a backlog of more than 36, 000 cases that stretches back years.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED