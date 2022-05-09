Financial Justice Advocates Call For End To Traffic Citation-Related Court Fees

Advocates Push For End To Civil Assessment Court Fees

Later this week, Governor Gavin Newsom will issue what’s called a "May Revise," updating the governor’s budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. Financial justice advocates in the state hope part of that proposal will include the elimination of court fees known as "civil assessments." These are penalties that courts impose when traffic tickets and other citations aren't paid on time.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

Celebration Of Native American Culture Returns To Stanford

The nation’s largest student-run powwow gathered in-person at Stanford University over the weekend, the first time since the pandemic hit. The theme was intergenerational resilience.

Reporter: Annelise Finney, KQED