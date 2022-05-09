Mayor Breed Taps SF Police Spokesperson Matt Dorsey To Fill Vacant Board of Supervisors Seat

The appointment of a former SFPD staffer comes at a time of rising fear of crime in San Francisco, leading to contentious debates over whether increased policing is needed in the city. And from smash and grab robberies at luxury stores in Union Square to high-profile attacks against members of the Asian American community, that debate is taking place in neighborhoods Dorsey will represent, including downtown, South of Market, and Mission Bay.

Among those who worked with Dorsey in the City Attorney's office is State Senator Scott Wiener, who called Dorsey "a rock-solid choice" for the job. Wiener, who like Dorsey went to the Board of Supervisors from the City Attorney's office, said it's useful experience for a supervisor to have.

"I can say that being in the City Attorney's Office, you see how city government works and how it's not working," Wiener said. "You're involved in every aspect of city government, and you truly see the good, the bad and the ugly. So Matt is not going to need a huge education in terms of how the different departments are functioning and what needs to be done better."

Dorsey, who said San Francisco must do more to address the lack of affordable housing in the city, said he'll bring his own experiences as a resident to help prioritize the issues he'll emphasize. "I choose not to own a car. I commute generally by Bike Share. I am a renter, so I think transportation will be important," he said.

Dorsey, who is also HIV-positive, sees a resemblance to the city's drug problems with the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and 90s. "The stigma of who is dying is masking the horror of how many are dying," Dorsey said. "And as somebody who remembers what those days were like, I just keep thinking that this is where a voice from this recovery community is needed."

As expected, Dorsey is a staunch defender of the SFPD, saying under Chief Bill Scott the department has made tremendous strides implementing reforms that have reduced unlawful use of force and policies and practices that landed the previous police chief in hot water.

"It is a better police department than people think it is," Dorsey said, adding the rank and file officers don't get the credit other first responders have gotten during the pandemic. "They were making a lot of the same sacrifices that nurses and firefighters and EMTs and others were -- just not being appreciated."

But just last week, Dorsey's future colleagues, led by Supervisor Dean Preston, criticized the media relations job Dorsey's office is doing, saying the SFPD was highlighting information that made the police look good with the goal of getting more city funding, while underplaying persistent problems.

"We need to understand to what extent taxpayer funds are being used to help shape media and public narrative on these controversial issues," Preston said, at the meeting.

Preston's comment came at a meeting of the Government Audit and Oversight Committee that he called to explore issues related to the SFPD's communications operation.

Police Chief Bill Scott has often sparred with District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who is facing a recall election.

Asked whether he supports Proposition H, the June 7th measure to recall Boudin, Dorsey hedged, saying he is "authentically undecided," adding that "I have some complicated issues around my (SFPD) department's relationship with the district attorney. And, we'll see."

"I'm going to give some thought to it and pray on it and talk to the D.A. and talk to some others and hear from my residents," he added.

In choosing the relatively moderate Dorsey the mayor will likely get a more reliable ally on the Board than was Haney, who often criticized Breed's management of the city. But she also runs the risk of alienating constituents who will see Dorsey's relationship with the SFPD as a liability.

Others, including Assembly member Haney, were hoping Breed would appoint Honey Mahogany to lead District 6. Mahogany served as Haney's chief of staff and would have been the first transgender member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Haney, who said "I have nothing bad to say about Matt," noted that Mahogany was better suited to represent the district given her experience dealing with issues like affordable housing, homelessness and public safety.

"He (Dorsey) writes press releases for the police and for a lobbying firm. That's very different than someone who has been in the trenches working to keep a community safe, to build housing. I think that's the kind of person that we need in office."