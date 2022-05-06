CA Defends Access to Abortion | Anna Malaika Tubbs and Michael Tubbs

California Defends Access to Abortion

A leaked draft opinion written by Judge Samuel Alito for a conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court indicates that the court intends to reverse Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that protects the liberty to get an abortion. In response, California leaders and many health care agencies say they want to expand access to abortion services for patients who may travel here from other states. Legislators and advocates also are looking to harden state laws to protect the right to have an abortion in California.

Guests:

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.

Jodi Hicks, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, CEO and president

Prof. Margaret M. Russell, Santa Clara University School of Law

Celebrating Mother's Day: Anna Malaika Tubbs and Michael Tubbs

Motherhood has often been undervalued, and multitudes of mother's voices, stories and contributions have been lost to history. Anna Malaika Tubbs wants to uplift the mothers of some of our best known civil rights leaders in her book "Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation."

Her husband, Michael Tubbs, is an advocate for ending poverty and is the former mayor of Stockton. He's also written a book about three important women, "The Deeper the Roots," which highlights the power of his mother, aunt and grandmother, all of whom raised him.